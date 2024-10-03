Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Two School Trustees Arrested

Thane (Maharashtra): The Thane Crime Branch has arrested trustees of the school in Maharashtra's Badlapur, where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a sweeper in August.
The trustees, Tushar Apte and Uday Kotwal, who were absconding for over a month in connection with the Badlapur sexual assault case were finally nabbed, officials said.
Police, who were on a lookout for the duo, said that the trustees would be handed over to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) that has been formed to probe the case. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had rejected the bail applications of Tushar and Uday.
The main accused in the case, Akshay Shinde, who was arrested on August 17, was killed in a police encounter last month while being transferred from Taloja Jail. Police said he had snatched a pistol from a police personnel and opened fire resulting which, he was injured and later died in the hospital.
The incident had triggered a political uproar with the Opposition slamming the Maharashtra government for the encounter, saying the whole incident hints at a complete collapse of the law and order.
Akshay's family had moved court seeking permission to locate a burial site as they were facing problems in finding his grave.
After the sexual assault case surfaced, locals had launched a massive protest blocking the railway tracks at Badlapur station and also ransacked the school building. Protesters had pelted stones and vandalised vehicles, prompting police to resort to a minor lathi-charge.
Over 30 people were arrested in connection with violence and a case was registered against 2000 people. The administration had also suspended internet services in Badlapur and wrapped it under heavy security.
Read more