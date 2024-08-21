ETV Bharat / state

Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Custody Of Accused Extended Till Aug 26

Thane (Maharashtra): The District Sessions Court in Kalyan on Wednesday extended the police custody of the man, arrested on charges of sexually abusing two students of a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, till August 26.

The accused, Akshay Shinde, an attendant at the school, was arrested on August 17 and was remanded in police custody for three days. With his custody period ending today, he was produced before the court amid tight security arrangements. After the hearing, Justice V A Patrawale extended his police custody for another five days.

According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly sexually abused two girls, aged three and six years, in the school's washroom. The incident triggered protests on Tuesday as people blocked tracks at Badlapur railway station and ransacked a school building demanding stern punishment for the accused. Train services were disrupted due to the protest.

Protesters pelted stones and ransacked vehicles prompting police to resort to a mild lathi-charge and fire tear gas. Several police and railway personnel were injured. Police arrested 38 people in connection with the violence while case was registered against nearly 2000 people.