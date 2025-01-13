ETV Bharat / state

Badlapur School Sexual Assault Victims Very Young, Trial Should Be Fast-Tracked: Bombay HC

In August last year, male attendant sexually assaulted two girls inside the toilet of their school located in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Bombay High Court
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said the trial in last year's Badlapur school sexual assault case should be fast-tracked and conducted expeditiously as the victim girls are very young. In August last year, a male attendant sexually assaulted two girls - aged four and five - inside the toilet of their school located in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

He was arrested and later killed in a shootout with police when he was being taken from jail for questioning. The Special Investigation (SIT), set up by the Maharashtra government to conduct a probe into the case, has filed its chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed against the attendant, the school's headmaster and two members of its management for "failing to report" the sexual assault, as required under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The high court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident after it came to light that the local Badlapur police had not taken prompt action to lodge an FIR in the case. On Monday, public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale that the probe into the case was over, a chargesheet was filed and now trial would be held.

The court then emphasised the need to keep the trial fast-tracked. "The case will have to be fast-tracked and conducted expeditiously as the victim girls are very young," the court said. As mandated under the POCSO Act, a woman prosecutor would have to be present while examining the girls, it added.

Venegaonkar said a lady prosecutor has been appointed to assist the special public prosecutor in the case. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 20, by which the prosecution will have to inform the stage of the trial. Last year, the bench also ordered for a committee of experts to be set up to examine the safety of children in schools and other educational institutions.

Venegaonkar on Monday said the committee was yet to submit its report of recommendations. The HC said that if by the next date of hearing the report is submitted, the same shall be produced before it too. Venegaonkar also told the court that as per the Maharashtra government's policy, the education of the girls would be free of cost till Class 8.

"A proposal has been made to make their (victim girls) education free for classes 9 and 10 too," he said. On January 20, the HC would also hear the petition filed by the father of the deceased attendant, alleging his son was killed in a fake encounter by police.

