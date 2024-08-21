ETV Bharat / state

Badlapur Nursery Girls' 'Sexual Abuse': Internet Suspended, Schools Shut, 38 Held Over Violence

Thane (Maharashtra): In view of the widespread protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two nursery students of a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, internet services have been suspended and most schools remained shut on Wednesday, officials said.

On Tuesday, violence broke out amid incidents of stone pelting at the railway station and various parts of Badlapur during the protests against the alleged sexual abuse of the two girls by the school sweeper in the washroom last week. Protesters had blocked railway tracks and stormed into the school building.

Cops fired tear gas and resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Angry protesters vandalised some private and police vehicles. Several police and railway personnel were injured in the incident. The situation was brought under control after additional forces were pressed into service.

Nearly 38 people have been arrested and a case has been registered against 2,000 people in connection with the violence, police said. The internet services will be restored after reviewing the situation, they said. FIRs have been filed for violation of prohibitory orders, armed unlawful assembly, assault, damage to public property and others, officials added.

Minister Girish Mahajan who tried to pacify the protestors, assured severe punishment for the accused but the agitators refused to budge from their stand. Finally, efforts were made to regularise train services in the evening.

As a precautionary measure, a huge contingent of police force has been deployed in Badlapur and the Riot Control Squad, Railway Police and Badlapur Police have been posted across the town.