Badaun Double Murder: Second Accused Surrenders in Bareilly; Pleads Innocence in Video

Published : 2 hours ago

SSP Badaun Alok Priyadarshi said that Javed, the second accused, who is the brother of the prime accused Sajid, who was shot dead by the police, has surrendered before the police at the satellite post of Baradari police station area of Bareilly.

Badaun: A second accused and brother of the prime accused in the horrific murder of two children in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has surrendered before the police in Bareilly, a top cop has said. The prime accused in the double murder was shot dead by the police in an “encounter”.

Badaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi said that the second accused identified as Javed has surrendered at the satellite post of Baradari police station area of Bareilly. A team is being sent to Bareilly to bring accused Javed to Badaun to face law, the SSP said.

Before surrendering at the police station, accused Javed has also released a video statement pleading his innocence in the double murder case. In the video which is being widely shared on the Internet, accused Javed says, “My name is Mohd Javed. There was a lot of crowd at home. I ran straight to Delhi. After running away from there, I have come to Bareilly to surrender. Brother, I am a very simple and honest man. I had no involvement in it at all. Brother, hand me over to the police, I am an absolutely innocent brother. We had very good relations in the house where the murder took place, but we did not know why this happened. Brother, hand me over to the police”.

SSP Priyadarshi said that on Wednesday, March 20, police had announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Javed, the second accused in the Badaun double murder case who was absconding in the case.

The prime accused and Javed's brother Sajid, who ran a salon in the Mandi Samiti Chowki area of Civil Lines area was shot dead by the police for allegedly killing two children in his neighbourhood by slitting their throats on the evening of March 19.

A third child, who survived the fatal attack, later narrated his ordeal saying that accused Sajid took his two siblings to the terrace of the house where he killed both of them. He said that the second accused Javed was on a bike outside the house at the time the incident happened.

