Bad Roads, Traffic Congestions Make Commuting On Bengaluru Roads A Nightmarish Experience

Bengaluru: Pothole-filled roads, traffic congestion, broken footpaths, waterlogging, overflowing drainages, and delayed infrastructure projects have made commuting in Bengaluru, India's tech capital, a real nightmare, while the State Congress Government is not doing much to address these problems.

People of Bengaluru have been enduring these problems for the past few years. But the situation now appears to be getting worse and unbearable, with the majority of city roads turning impassable. It was evident when the CEO of online tucking platform BlackBuck, Rajesh Yabaji, poured out his frustration on X early this week over bad roads and unmanageable traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He said he was mulling moving out of ORR.

ORR is a major connecting road to Bengaluru's tech corridor, stretching from K R Puram to the Central Silk Board Junction and has around 500 companies employing over nine lakh people.

The 17km stretch has been in a total mess for over a decade, with innumerable potholes and worsening traffic congestion leading to long hours of commute. The snail's pace of work on the Namma Metro connecting this area has only added to the woes of the motorists. During the rainy season water waterlogging takes place at multiple locations, leading to slow-moving traffic.

"The average commuting time of one hour for our colleagues to reach the office has shot up to over an hour and a half one way," Rajesh said. More than the traffic issues, Rajesh seems to be upset with the Government showing no intent to solve these problems. "There is no intent in sight to get these issues fixed. I am not seeing any of the changes coming in the next five years," he said.

His opinion is not unfounded as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru In-charge Minister, visited the road twice separately in the last two years and promised to set things right. But nothing has changed on the ground.

"They are doing nothing but giving false promises and setting deadlines after deadlines only to miss them. Can't they fix one road? Are we asking for anything more?" said Aarin Capital Chief Mohandas Pail.

Krishna Kumar Gowda, General Secretary of Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries’ Association, said that 30% of Bengaluru's revenue comes from companies located along the ORR. Yet, the area has become a victim of the Government's neglect. "The Government must focus on improving infrastructure here," he said.

V Ravichandar, member of the Brand Bengaluru Committee and civic evangelist, believes that fixing issues of ORR is not an easy task. "We need to understand that we have had no urban planning for decades. The growth has just been rampant and unchecked. The areas along the ORR were once villages, and the roads connecting the ORR were very narrow. We are expecting these village roads to perform the job of highways, which is just impossible," he said.

More use of public transport, staggered office timings, enforcing lane disciplines, and choosing better U-turn locations are some of the small measures the Government can look for as immediate fixes. "But they will not be much help. Unless we are ready to plan for the next 50 years by planning and building the urban foundation of tomorrow's Bengaluru, there is no hope. This involves building out complete street networks across 1000 sq km," he said.

Other roads, too, are in bad condition

Not only the ORR, even other major roads in the city are in bad condition with big craters and broken asphalt. During the rains, most of the roads turn into ponds, making it difficult for motorists to negotiate potholes, leading to accidents, especially involving two-wheelers.