Bad News for Non-Veg Lovers! Chicken and Mutton Shops Closed This Sunday in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: There is bad news for Hyderabad city residents. All non-veg shops will be closed on this Sunday. For the non-veg lovers, there is no lump without a piece. No matter how it is on other days, it is enough that almost everyone's house has non-veg dishes on Sunday.

They bring their favourite chicken, mutton, fish, and prawns and enjoy eating with the family. Not to mention the queue in front of the shops on that day. There are queues at the shops in the morning for meat. But, it a shocking news for such non-veg lovers. This Sunday (April 21), non-veg is not available anywhere in Hyderabad, because all the chicken and mutton shops will be closed on that day.

The reason for this is the Mahavir Jayanti festival, which is observed by the Jain community. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops in Hyderabad.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross has issued orders to this effect. According to the orders of the GHMC, no one should sell meat on Sundays. Therefore, non-veg shops are not open anywhere in the city on Sundays

Strict measures should be taken if they are opened: Due to the large number of Jains in Hyderabad city, GHMC has imposed restrictions to close non-veg shops on Mahavir Jayanti, which is very sacred to them.

The GHMC commissioner said strict action will be taken against any shop owners who violate the rules and sell meat. So, the officials asked all the shop owners and the public to cooperate. All slaughterhouses and meat shops can open as usual on Monday (April 22), the orders said.