Bacterial Inoculum Generation Plant For Enhancing Performance Of Bio-Toilets, Set up at NFR's Kamakhya Coaching Depot

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the performance and hygiene of Bio-toilets, Northeast Frontier Railways has set up a state-of-the-art Bacterial Inoculums Generation Plant and Testing Laboratory at the Kamakhya Coaching Depot.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway said, “NFR has adopted a comprehensive approach to ensure a clean, hygienic and comfortable travel experience for passengers. Major initiatives including Onboard Housekeeping Services (OBHS) for continuous cleaning during journeys, mechanized cleaning systems at stations and depots and the widespread implementation of Bio-toilets to promote eco-friendly waste management.”

This makes NFR the first zone in Indian Railways to combine both the production and quality assurance of Bio-toilet inoculums under one roof, ensuring a reliable supply and improved functionality of onboard sanitation systems. “Bio-toilets are a major part of railway's mission to promote eco-friendly and hygienic sanitation systems in trains. The heart of the system lies in the Anaerobic Microbial Inoculums (AMI) , a specialized bacterial solution that helps decompose human waste, supporting cleaner and more sustainable onboard sanitation,” Sharma pointed out.

The new facility has a production capacity of 2,000 litres per day. With in-house production, NFR now manufactures inoculums at much lower cost compared to earlier, while also ensuring DRDO certified quality. To further maintain reliability, a dedicated in-house testing lab at KYQ ensures weekly monitoring and quality control of the AMI used in coaches. This initiative has already shown results with 35,000 litres of inoculums supplied to all NFR depots in March 2025, significantly strengthening the upkeep and functionality of Bio-toilets, the railway official added.

The step marks a significant milestone in enhancing cleanliness across stations and trains, offering passengers a more enjoyable, hygienic and comfortable travel experience. With proactive cleaning measures, including mechanized systems at stations and innovative in-house sanitation solutions onboard, NFR is setting new standards in railway hygiene.