Back To Bunkers: Border Residents In Jammu Revisit Underground Shelters As Pahalgam Attack Sparks Fresh Indo-Pak Tensions

Jammu: Due to the high tension in the border areas after the Pahalgam attack, farmers in Ramgarh area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir are in hurry to harvest the wheat crop standing in their fields as soon as possible.

At the same time, the locals have started cleaning the underground bunkers in their houses so that they can be used in any emergency.

Border Residents Revisit Underground Shelters As Pahalgam Attack Sparks Fresh Indo-Pak Tensions (ETV Bharat)

The farmers said that since 2021, there has been a decrease in the incidents of ceasefire violations on the International Border and the Line of Control, but after the Pahalgam attack, they have decided to keep their bunkers ready.

Following the attack, farmers in the border areas have accelerated harvesting of their crops and started clearing the 15,000 underground bunkers that the central government had built at a cost of Rs 415 crore between 2018 and last year.

India has a 221-km-long international border with Pakistan in Jammu, stretching from Kathua district to Kanchhak area. In addition, the Line of Control, which starts from Akhnoor sector in Jammu and runs through Rajouri, Poonch and the Kashmir valley, is 744 km long.

Usually, the harvesting process here is delayed due to shortage of labourers, but in view of the current tension, farmers are trying to complete the work on both the borders as soon as possible. Farmers from Suchetgarh, R.S. Pura said it is in their interest to be prepared for any emergency.

In the current atmosphere of tension, it is difficult to say when the situation will get out of control. Farmers in Jammu’s Mardh block said while recalling the 2017 clash, said their house was severely damaged by mortar shells that year. More than 30 people lost their lives in that clash and more than 4,500 people were displaced and shifted to relief camps in Nowshera, they said.

Similarly, in 2018, 60 civilians and security personnel were killed in cross-border firing and shelling. Although cross-border firing has reduced in recent years after the ceasefire agreement, the locals do not want to ignore any threat after the Pahalgam attack which left over a dozen tourists dead and several others injured.