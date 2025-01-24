Back-To-Back Earthquake Tremors Jolt Uttarkashi, No Casualty Reported

Uttarkashi: Panic gripped residents of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after the bordering district experienced twin tremors on Friday morning within a span of 40 minutes.

Tremors of earthquake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, were first felt at around 7.42 am. Again at 8.21 am, Uttarkashi registered stronger tremors of 3.5 magnitude. After the second tremor, people rushed out of their houses out of fear.

The tremors were reportedly felt in Uttarkashi, Joshiyada, Gyansu, Bhatwadi, Dunda, Chinyalisaur, Purola, Mori and nearby areas. Soon, the local administration appealed to the people to remain in safe places while being cautious.

As per reports, the epicenter of the first quake was near Tiloth, while the second tremor originated from the Bugyal region of Bhatwadi Tehsil, located 20 kilometers northeast of Uttarkashi.

Fortunately, no major damage to any structures or injuries or casualties have been reported so far despite the intensity of the earthquake. The District Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring the situation and gathering more information from all the tehsils about the earthquake.

