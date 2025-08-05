ETV Bharat / state

Back-To-Back Cloudbursts In Uttarakhand: Sukhi Top Hit After Dharali

Houses being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district. ( PTI )

Uttarkashi: Another cloudburst on Tuesday hit the Sukhi Top near Dharali, just two hours after the flash flood that killed four persons in Dharali in Uttarakhand, triggering panic and unleashing fury.

The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to officials.

The cloudburst was reported in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, they said. In the meantime, Indian Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.