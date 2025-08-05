Back-To-Back Cloudbursts In Uttarakhand: Sukhi Top Hit After Dharali

Uttarkashi: Another cloudburst on Tuesday hit the Sukhi Top near Dharali, just two hours after the flash flood that killed four persons in Dharali in Uttarakhand, triggering panic and unleashing fury.
The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to officials.
The cloudburst was reported in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, they said. In the meantime, Indian Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.
"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.
Authorities have urged locals to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier called the situation “extremely sad and distressing” and said relief operations are underway on a war footing.
CM Dhami takes stock of situation
CM Dhami further informed that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation, and the situation is being closely monitored.
On the cloudburst in Uttarkashi district, District Magistrate Prashant Arya says, "...Due to the cloudburst, a lot of water has come down at the same time. There are many restaurants and hotels there. Army teams have been sent to the spot. I have been informed that four people have lost their lives. We are leaving for the spot..."