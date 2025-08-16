Back In White: Guwahati Traffic Police Ditches Sky-Blue After Eight Years

Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police has officially returned to its traditional white-coloured uniform from Saturday, August 16, 2025 ending the eight-year phase of the sky-blue attire introduced in 2017.

The decision, announced by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), aims at enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring uniformity across Assam, and reinstating a distinct identity for the city’s traffic personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) announces white uniform for Guwahati Traffic Police (Guwahati Traffic Police)

Earlier on the Independence Day, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Bora, in a press statement informed that the decision to revert to the traditional white uniform was taken after a comprehensive review that included inputs from traffic safety experts, the public, and members of civil society.

According to the official press release , the move follows a comprehensive review of functional requirements, field conditions, and feedback from stakeholders, including police personnel, road safety experts, and the public.

The white uniform, historically associated with Guwahati’s traffic management, has long symbolised approachability, visibility, and professionalism on the roads.

“The Guwahati Traffic Police remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and service to the public. Citizens are encouraged to extend their co-operation as the city continues its efforts to improve road safety, reduce congestion, and promote orderly traffic movement,” the press note stated.

A Guwahati Traffic Police Personnel mans an intersection (ETV Bharat)

The sky-blue uniform, introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2017, had drawn mixed reactions, with some pointing out its resemblance to private security guards’ outfits. Based on inputs from experts and the public, the government decided to restore the original white attire, bringing Guwahati in line with other districts of Assam.