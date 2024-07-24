Back Home: 27 Jharkhand Workers Stuck In Cameroon Arrive In Giridih To Grand Welcome

27 Jharkhand Workers Stuck In Cameroon Arrive In Giridih To Grand Welcome (ETV Bharat)

Giridih (Jharkhand): Twenty-seven workers from Giridih, Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts of Jharkhand who were stuck in Cameroon in search of better employment finally reached home on Wednesday to a grand welcome.

On Wednesday morning, all the workers arrived at Parasnath railway station in Giridih by Mumbai Mail. The workers were welcomed by Labor Secretary Mukesh Kumar, Labor Commissioner as well as Giridih DC Naman Priyash Lakra. After the workers arrived at Parasnath railway station, all were garlanded and then given a safe place to rest in Dumri. On Wednesday itself, a program will be held in Dumri in the presence of Minister Baby Devi to welcome the workers back home.

Chief Minister Monitored The Evacuation: Secretary

Meanwhile, Labor Secretary Mukesh Kumar said that as soon as the Labor Department received the video of these workers, steps were taken with caution immediately. The Chief Minister himself kept monitoring the entire matter even as representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, the companies that had hired the workers (L&T and Vinayaka Construction) were also talked to continuously, the Labour Secretary said.

He said that there was continuous follow-up from the government and department level as a result of which all the workers returned safely. He said that it takes a long time to return from another country but the state government had a strong desire that these people could return safely from abroad. The minister will meet all of them and an amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to all the workers as financial assistance.

Over 10 lakh Registered Workers In Jharkhand

The Labor Secretary said that the work of registration of workers is going on continuously. So far more than 10 lakh workers have been registered, he said adding the work of their Aadhar seeding is going on continuously.