Fed Up With Wife's Torture, Husband Flees Home, Quits Govt Job & Becomes Pvt Bus Helper

Lucknow: A carpenter working at the Lucknow Railway Carriage and Wagon Workshop, who had fled from Bachhrawan in 2021 after being troubled by his wife's idiosyncrasies, was found by police on Friday, November 29.

Amit Kumar, who lived with his wife Swarnima Devi mysteriously disappeared in September 2021. Despite comb search, he could not be traced anywhere.

Three years later, his wife filed a kidnapping case at the Bachhrawan Police Station in March 2024. The case, however, was transferred to the Alam Bagh Police Station after Bachhrawan Police found out that Amit had gone missing from his workplace located in Alam Bagh.

After registering a case at the police station in Alam Bagh, Swarnima told police that Amit had gone to the Bachhrawan Railway Station at around 7 am on September 14, 2021, to travel to his workshop in Alam Bagh and had not returned since then.

Police then swung into action and began investigating the case. Swarnima submitted an outdated photo of Amit and a phone number to aid the investigation. However, she also told police that she suspected it to be a case of kidnapping and murder. Police, however, initiated a steady hunt and finally traced Amit from Ashiana on Friday.

Sub-inspector (SI) Shubham said, "With the help of a seven-year-old photo and a deactivated phone number that Amit Kumar's wife gave us, we finally traced him from Ashiana. He revealed that he had left home due to his wife's harassment and hadn't returned since then. He had been working as a helper in a private bus for the past 1.5 years," the SI added.