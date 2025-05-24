ETV Bharat / state

Baby Boy Wins 18-Day Battle For Breath Thanks To Doctors At Visakhapatnam's KIMS Cuddles

Visakhapatnam: In a rare case of congenital complication, a baby boy, who was born with a life-threatening lung condition, has been successfully treated and discharged after 18 days of intensive care at KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

The infant was born prematurely at 36 weeks to a 28-year-old mother from Anakapalli, along with dangerously high pressure in the lungs, a condition that prevents oxygen from reaching the bloodstream and can lead to multi-organ failure. Within 12 hours of birth, the baby boy developed severe breathing difficulty and was rushed to KIMS Cuddles, Vizag, where his extraordinary fight for survival began.

“The baby’s lungs were under immense stress, and conventional ventilation was not sufficient,” explained Dr. Nikhil Tenneti, Chief Neonatologist & Head of Neonatology at KIMS Cuddles. “We had to place him on High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV) - a technique that delivers oxygen up to 900 times a minute - and administer nitric oxide therapy to reduce lung pressure. Most babies with such a condition either recover within three to four days or succumb if there’s no improvement. But this baby endured HFOV for a rare nine days," he said.

During the infant's 18-day stay, the medical team, including Dr. Santosh Kumar, Clinical Director and Pediatric Intensivist, provided round-the-clock critical care support. From stabilizing his heart and kidney functions to ensuring his organs developed resilience, every step was a milestone in his recovery.