Jharkhand High Court Stays Probe Into Cases Registered Against MP Nishikant Dubey's Wife

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the investigation into a case registered against Godda MP Nishikant Dubey's wife Anamika Gautam.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi shared the information on X. Dubey in a post on X stated that the High Court has stayed the investigation into the 47th case against his wife.

Marandi wrote in his post that the High Court has immediately stopped the entire investigation into case filed against MP Nishikant Dubey's wife. The court held prima facie that it does not constitute a criminal case. "This is a serious question on the working style of the chief minister's officials," Marandi said.

Tagging Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he wrote in a battle in the political arena, families and false cases must not be made weapons. "Take immediate action against officers who are tarnishing the image of your government," he said.

Shivdutt Sharma, secretary of Paritran Trust, had filed an FIR against Anamika Gautam and others at Jasidih police station in Deoghar. Police had later arrested Deity Pandey, a supporter of the MP.

Marandi, in a post earlier, had questioned the police action. He said friendship and enmity have their place in politics, but dragging supporters of leaders or especially women and families into the race is against political integrity. He said all this must have been done by some ambitious government officers.

Marandi told Soren that the officials are tarnishing his image by dragging him into unnecessary controversies. "Political battles should be straightforward, targeting families and allies/supporters is not a sign of a healthy democracy," he said.