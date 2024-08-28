ETV Bharat / state

Champai Soren Will Strengthen Our Presence In Kolhan: Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Champai Soren's decision to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly Elections in Jharkhand has created ripples in the state politics. ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna speaks to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Babulal Marandi about how this switch would impact his party, its workers and its performance in the state polls.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Babulal Marandi on Tuesday said that veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) rebel politician Champai Soren's entry into the saffron party will strengthen it in Kolhan division and the rest of the state.

Kolhan is one of the five divisions in Jharkhand comprising three districts: East Singhbhum, Seraikela Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will join the BJP on August 30 in Ranchi. Earlier this week, he met Home Minsiter Amit Shah in the national capital after which BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma, who too accompanied him, announced Soren's plans to switch sides.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Marandi, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, spoke about the agendas of the meeting, the impact of Soren joining the saffron brigade and plans ahead of the Assembly Elections later this year.

Speaking about his meeting with the Prime Minister, Marandi said this was his first one-on-one meeting after Narendra Modi resumed office for the third term.

"The Assembly Election dates will be announced anytime and in such a situation, I needed to seek his advice. Also, after the entry of Champai Soren into the party, we needed proper political guidance. That is why I met the PM," he said.

Marandi accused the Congress and the JMM of turning Jharkhand into a corrupt state. "The public is not blind. They are witness to the lies and hatred these parties have been propagating. I am confident that BJP will win by a huge margin this time," he said.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Marandi asserted that he was fine with Champai Soren joining the BJP. He said that Soren is a seasoned politician and has been the face of struggle and perseverance in state politics. "Our workers are not unhappy at all. Anyone who believes and aligns with the ideologies of our party is welcome to join the BJP," he said.

However, he did say that a few cadres might have been 'disturbed' by this political switch ahead of the state elections. "Those who are in the race to contest polls might have been slightly hurt. However, there is nothing to worry about. We shall talk to them and explain the current situation," he added.

Champai Soren has publicly expressed his unhappiness over how he was treated by JMM, claiming he felt marginalised especially when he was asked to resign abruptly and was denied the opportunity to convene a legislative party meeting after current Chief Minister Hemant Soren was released from jail.

TAGGED:

