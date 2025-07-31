ETV Bharat / state

CM Hemant Soren Should Identify Terrorist Network In Jharkhand And Take Action: Babulal Marandi

Marandi's remarks came after the Jharkhand connection of alleged terror accused Shama Parveen came to light

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi addressing a press conference (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Thursday demanded that state Chief Minister Hemant Soren should identify the terrorist network in the state and take strict action.

Marandi's remarks came after the Jharkhand connection of alleged terror accused Shama Parveen came to light. Shama was apprehended in Bengaluru.

"This is a very concerning matter that the alleged terror accused Shama Parveen is connected to the Kodarma district of Jharkhand. It has been revealed in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigation that Parveen is associated with Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent organisation and is spreading terrorism through social media," said Marandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly.

"It is understood that Shama is a resident of Kodarma in Jharkhand and for the past few years has been staying with her brother in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This arrest has brought to light a terror network, which is operational in Jharkhand. In the past few years, news related to terror has come to light from Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Lohardaga, Hazaribaug," added Marandi, a former Jharkhand Chief Minister.

He said this was a serious threat to law and order in the state. "You (Hemant Soren) must direct the Jharkhand Police to investigate the terror network and take strict action against it," Marandi said.

The Gujarat ATS had recently apprehended Parveen from Bengaluru.

