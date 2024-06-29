Babri Masjid Action Committee President Maulana Ataur Rahman Wajdi Passes Away At 88

Saharanpur: Maulana Ataur Rahman Wajdi, President of Babri Masjid Action Committee, passed away at a hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday after a brief period of illness. He was 88.

Wajdi was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun in a critical condition a week ago where he breathed his last. His body was brought to his residence in Dholi Khal where he will be buried in Qutbusher graveyard after the funeral prayers in the evening. Ataur Rahman Wajdi had campaigned for the construction of Babri Masjid, demolished by the Hindu rightwing elements on December 6, 1992 and where the present Ram Mandir stands in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, for the past several years and was also made the founder member of the Babri Masjid Nirman Committee.

Wajidi was at the forefront in celebrating December 6 every year as the 'Black Day' in protest against the demolition of the mosque. However, due to Wajdi's ill health, the event was not observed for the last many years. Wajidi's demise has caused a wave of mourning among his well wishers particularly the Islamic clerics.

Uttar Pradesh MP Imran Masood, Qazi Nadeem Akhtar, former MP Haji Fazlur Rahman, Jama Masjid manager Maulvi Farid, Shershah Azam, Arshad Qureshi, and Shabbir Saad have expressed grief over his death.