Babbar Khalsa Terrorist Pindi Extradited From UAE

Chandigarh: Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi, who was allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, has been extradited from the UAE, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Pindi is a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia. He has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE in close coordination with the central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the DGP said.

Yadav said Pindi was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in Batala in Gurdaspur. A resident of Harsha in Batala, Pindi is not a mere criminal but a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate, the DGP said. Yadav said Pindi was using different social media platforms to coordinate crimes and finance his operations.

After a red corner notice (RCN) was requested by the Batala Police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and successfully brought the accused back to face justice.

This successful extradition underscores Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and organised crime as well as its advanced investigative capabilities and global reach, said the DGP.