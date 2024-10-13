Baba Siddique Murder: Visuals From Crime Spot In Bandra East where NCP Leader Was Shot Dead Emerge

Mumbai: As a good number of bigwigs from politicians to Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was killed by assailants on Saturday night while Vijaya Dasami processions were going, footage from the scene near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East shows the location where NCP leader was killed. His body has been transported to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem after he succumbed to bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Latest visuals from incident spot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East where NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot at, late night, yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024
Siddique's body was kept at the hospital, where a significant crowd of politicians and celebrities gathered to pay their respects to his family. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year after leaving the Congress.
Chief Minister Shinde described the incident as “extremely unfortunate,” stating that two suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large.
This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands,” Shinde told reporters in Thane, CM Shinde told reporters a day earlier.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the trial of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique’s murder case will take place in a fast-track court. The Chief Minister also declared that the encounter specialist Daya Nayak will investigate the incident.(With agency inputs)