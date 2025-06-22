Morari Bapu's Story Telling Session Concludes in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi: Morari Bapu's story telling session in UP's Varanasi concluded on Sunday.

On the occasion, Morari Bapu apologised to the great personalities of Kashi. He said that next time he will visit Kashi to listen to Kabir Manas' story. "We thought that we said everything during the nine day story telling session but today when I am leaving from Vyas Peeth, it seems as if the mission is incomplete," he said.

Morari Bapu met Baba Ramdev on the last day of the session. Baba Ramdev praised Morari Bapu and said it is unwise to criticise him. "If any heretic, be it Christian, Muslim or Communist criticises Bapu, then it is understandable as they are his opponents. But why are those whom we call Sanatanis creating such tension?" he questioned.

He said Bapu has been narrating Ram Katha since his childhood. "I have not come here to negate Bapu's criticism. I do not have the time for this nor does Bapu has the time to respond to people's criticism. The main purpose of Bapu's birth is to sing the praises of Lord Ram," Baba Ramdev said. He said Bapu is the heritage of the nation has nothing to do with politics.

Morari Bapu's wife died on June 12 and he came to Kashi on June 14. During his visit, he visited Baba Vishwanath temple and performed Jalabhishek.

On the first day of the session, residents of Kashi protested against him by burning his effigy. Earlier, Morari Bapu had apologized to Vyas Peeth.