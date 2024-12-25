ETV Bharat / state

Baba Ramdev Distributes Sweets To Children In Haridwar On Christmas

Baba Ramdev celebrated Christmas with the people of Valmiki Basti in Haridwar and distributed sweets and gifts to the children.

File photo of Baba Ramdev (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Dehradun: Amid Christmas celebrations in the state, yoga guru Baba Ramdev distributed sweets to children and interacted with people in Valmiki Basti in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Wednesday.

Baba Ramdev said he has come to celebrate Christmas with the kids of Valmiki Basi. He said people greet him every day while crossing this area so he thought of spending some time with the children today.

On the occasion, Baba Ramdev distributed sweets and gifts to the children. While interacting with people, he said Santa Claus may or may not come here on the occasion of Christmas, but a saint has come to meet them.

"Prepare your children in such a way that they are great men," Baba Ramdev told people of Valmiki Basti. After arriving here, he went inside the houses of the residents and interacted with them.

He appreciated the people for cleanliness, saying it is good to see that they have maintained their houses and the surroundings so well. "Everyone should pay special attention to cleanliness. Your children may or may not become Santa, but you must prepare them to become great men," he said.

Christmas celebrations are being held in full swing across the country with the churches and markets decorated with lights and Christmas trees. People have gathered at churches and shopping for gifts and festive treats.

