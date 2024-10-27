ETV Bharat / state

Baba Ramdev Announces 'Acharyakulam' In Haryana, 'Bigger Than One In Haridwar'

Baba Ramdev and Nayab Singh Saini at the 12th annual festival of Acharyakulam, Haridwar ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was on a visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday. He also participated in the 12th annual festival of Acharyakulam held at an auditorium of Patanjali Yogapeeth University here.

Among others, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri, and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal were also present at the event.

During the program, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev announced plans to build an Acharyakulam campus in Haryana that would be bigger than the one in Haridwar.

Haryana CM Saini also pledged all possible support by the Haryana government to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev following the announcement.

“I have got the opportunity to come to Haridwar on the 12th foundation day of Patanjali Acharyakulam. It is my good fortune. Acharyakulam was established by the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi.