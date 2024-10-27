Baba Ramdev Announces 'Acharyakulam' In Haryana, 'Bigger Than One In Haridwar'

Haridwar: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was on a visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday. He also participated in the 12th annual festival of Acharyakulam held at an auditorium of Patanjali Yogapeeth University here.
Among others, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri, and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal were also present at the event.
During the program, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev announced plans to build an Acharyakulam campus in Haryana that would be bigger than the one in Haridwar.
Haryana CM Saini also pledged all possible support by the Haryana government to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev following the announcement.
“I have got the opportunity to come to Haridwar on the 12th foundation day of Patanjali Acharyakulam. It is my good fortune. Acharyakulam was established by the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi.
“Today Yoga Guru Baba Swami Ramdev has made a very big announcement for Haryana. After the completion of the project, children from many countries will come to Haryana to receive education,” he said.
Baba Ramdev said that it was a dream to open Acharyakulam and Gurukulam in Haryana.
“It will be even more grand, divine, and bigger than Acharyakulam of Haridwar. I hope that its foundation stone will be laid soon,” he said.
“More than 1 lakh children will receive education in the upcoming Acharyakulam. Character building and nation building will be taught there. I also hope that the Acharyakulam to be built in Haryana will become a very big learning centre of the world,” he added.