Baba Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli Departs For Kedarnath Dham, Temple Doors To Open On May 2

Rudraprayag: Baba Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli has left for Kedarnath Dham from its winter seat, Omkareshwar Temple on Monday. In tune with spiritual tradition, Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli left for Kedarnath Dham from Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath after a ritualistic worship a day before.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami has shared a video of the grandly decorated Kedarnath Dham temple. Taking to X, the CM wrote, "Jai Baba Kedar..! Shri Kedarnath Dham is being decorated with flowers before the opening of the doors. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Baba from May 2."
Panchmukhi Doli will reach the first stop, Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi for the night stay. On Tuesday, it will leave from Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi for the second stop Phata for the night stay.
On Wednesday morning, it will reach the third stop, Gaura Devi Temple in Gaurikund from Phata for the night stay. On Thursday, Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli will reach Kedarnath Dham. On May 2, at 7 am, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened for pilgrims in Taurus Lagna. With this, the six-month summer journey of Baba Kedar will begin.
Kedarnath Dham doors to open on May 2
The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on Friday, May 2, at 7 am. Before this, preparations are being made for the Kapatotsav by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).
As part of the event of opening the doors, the ritualistic worship of Kedarpuri's protector Bhairavnath was performed in Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
On Monday morning at 10:30, with the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band, the Panchmukhi Utsav idol of Lord Kedarnath was sent to Kedarnath Dham by Rawal Bhimashankar Ling along with special guests and BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal.
Ritualistic 'Panch Snan'
Before this, Panchmukhi Utsav idol was given 'Panch Snan'. It was placed in the Doli and decorated. On this occasion, Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath was beautifully decorated with flowers. A large number of devotees reached to have darshan of Baba Kedar.
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chief executive officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal participated in the worship of Bhairavnath in Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath. BKTC media in-charge Harish Gaur said the temple committee has completed the pre-yatra preparations.