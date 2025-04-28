ETV Bharat / state

Baba Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli Departs For Kedarnath Dham, Temple Doors To Open On May 2

Rudraprayag: Baba Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli has left for Kedarnath Dham from its winter seat, Omkareshwar Temple on Monday. In tune with spiritual tradition, Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli left for Kedarnath Dham from Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath after a ritualistic worship a day before.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami has shared a video of the grandly decorated Kedarnath Dham temple. Taking to X, the CM wrote, "Jai Baba Kedar..! Shri Kedarnath Dham is being decorated with flowers before the opening of the doors. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Baba from May 2."

Panchmukhi Doli will reach the first stop, Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi for the night stay. On Tuesday, it will leave from Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi for the second stop Phata for the night stay.

On Wednesday morning, it will reach the third stop, Gaura Devi Temple in Gaurikund from Phata for the night stay. On Thursday, Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli will reach Kedarnath Dham. On May 2, at 7 am, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened for pilgrims in Taurus Lagna. With this, the six-month summer journey of Baba Kedar will begin.

Kedarnath Dham doors to open on May 2