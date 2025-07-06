ETV Bharat / state

Religious Leaders Call For Hindu Unity At Sanatan Mahakumbh In Patna

The leaders urged Hindus to remain united and not fight among themselves on the basis of caste.

Religious leaders from across the country participated in the Sanatan Mahakumbh held at Patna
Baba Bageshwar and other religious leaders at Sanatan Mahakumbh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

Patna: Religious leaders from across the country participated in the Sanatan Mahakumbh held at Patna.

Saint Rambhadracharya presided over the programme in the presence of Baba Bageshwar who encouraged the devotees and raised his voice in favor of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. He also advocated 'Bhagwa e Hind'.

Baba Bageshwar said he does not have any issues with Muslims and Christians. "I am not against any religion, but have a problem with Hindus fighting in the name of caste. We do not belong to any party," he said.

Another religious leader Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "Some people want to make India 'Ghazwa e Hind' but we will not let this happen. We will make India 'Bhagwa e Hind'. Our country will become a Hindu nation and Bihar will be the first state where a Hindu state will be established. We will keep working to awaken Hindus". He said Hindus must remain united and not fight among themselves on the basis of caste.

Baba Bageshwar addressing the crowd at Sanatan Mahakumbh (ETV Bharat)

Baba Bageshwar said after the Bihar Assembly elections, he will do a padyatra across the State. "In the coming days, we will also conduct a discourse at Gandhi Maidan," he said, while calling for large participation in a padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan from November 7 to 16.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey said efforts to strengthen Sanatan Dharm will continue. "Saints from across the country have called for Hindus to unite to strengthen Sanatan Dharma. We will urge the government to grant financial support for saints and priests," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath were also invited to attend the programme. However, they could not attend it. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, Minister Nitin Naveen, Jeevesh Mishra and BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, besides Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan were among those present.

