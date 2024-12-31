Baahi Makers And How Their Tryst With Nostalgia Made Assamese Music Stream To The Hearts

Guwahati: Necessity isn’t just the mother of invention—it’s the DJ of innovation. That’s exactly what happened when three homesick youths from Assam decided they couldn’t live without their favorite Assamese tracks. So they created Baahi, the first and only Assamese music streaming platform. Four years later, Baahi has hit all the right notes, boasting over 3.5 lakh downloads and 10,000 paid subscribers who groove to its beats.

Owned by Xomoi Innovatives Private Limited, Baahi was the brainchild of Mrinmoy Kumar (26), Biswajit Baruah (26), and Krishanu Kashyap (25) who shared a passion for preserving and promoting their cultural heritage. While Mrinmoy, a computer science engineer from Biju Patnaik University of Technology in Odisha, conceived the idea, Biswajit and Krishanu, both physics graduates with the latter also holding an MBA, helped bring the vision to life.

The Big Bang Idea

Mrinmoy recalls the early days when he missed listening to Assamese songs during his time in Odisha. “In 2019 and 2020, platforms like Spotify weren’t available for regional music like Assamese. I often felt a void, unable to tune into my favorite songs. That’s when the idea for Baahi started taking shape,” he said.

Armed with tech skills and a head full of ideas, Mrinmoy roped in his school buddy Krishanu (a physics grad-turned-MBA whiz) and college pal Biswajit, another physics enthusiast. What started as an idea grew into Baahi, launched in April 2021 under their startup, Xomoi Innovatives Private Limited.

“We pooled in our savings to fund the project and relied heavily on social media to promote the app among artists and listeners in Assam,” Biswajit explained.

From Bihu Beats to Bodo Rhythms

Launching Baahi wasn’t a smooth ride. “Artists usually handed over their songs to record labels for distribution. Convincing these labels to collaborate was difficult,” said Biswajit. However, persistence paid off, and gradually, record labels and artists began contributing their music. Today, Baahi features over 25,000 songs, including Assamese, Bodo, Mising, and Karbi tracks.

The team also went full-on digital guerrilla, using social media to woo artists and listeners. Since its launch, Baahi has grown exponentially. The platform offers both free and subscription-based services. While users can listen to songs for free, they need a subscription to download content or enjoy an ad-free experience. This model has attracted over 3.5 lakh downloads on iOS and Android, with 10,000 paid subscribers. “The platform has become a springboard for many newcomers who otherwise lack the resources to reach a wider audience,” said Biswajit.

While the app lets users stream songs for free, subscribers unlock premium perks like ad-free listening and downloads.

The app’s unique selling point is its hyper-local content. “We focus on Assamese music and now want to expand to include tunes from other northeastern states, like Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia from Meghalaya, and music from Nagaland and Mizoram. These regions have vibrant musical traditions that are often overlooked,” said Krishanu.

Dreaming Bigger, Singing Louder

The app’s library includes songs by iconic artists such as Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Zubeen Garg, and Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), alongside many emerging talents. The team continues to add diverse content to cater to a broader audience. And they’re not stopping at expansion. The app is also championing artists from tribal communities, giving them a platform to share their music without needing a massive budget.

So, what makes Baahi stand out in the crowded world of streaming apps? It’s all about the local flavor. “Our USP is our hyper-local content,” says Mrinmoy. “We’re not just another music app—we’re a cultural bridge connecting the northeast to the world.”