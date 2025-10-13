ETV Bharat / state

B.Tech Graduate Identified For Using AI To Cheat TDP Leaders

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police have identified the accused, who used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Devineni Uma, thereby cheating several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bhargav, a resident of Venkannagudem in East Godavari district. According to police, Bhargav collected Rs 50,000 from a TDP leader on the pretext of securing a corporation chairman post.

Several leaders from Sathuapalli in Khammam district, including Gani Atkuru leader Edukondalu were also duped. A case has been registered by the cybercrime police, police said. The accused has not been arrested yet.

During the investigation, Bhargav’s parents revealed that they had sold property and taken loans to support his B.Tech education. They said that their son had not returned home for a year and admitted that they had lost track of him as he increasingly indulged in fraudulent activities.