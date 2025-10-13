ETV Bharat / state

B.Tech Graduate Identified For Using AI To Cheat TDP Leaders

The accused, who used AI to cheat TDP leaders, has been identified as Bhargav, a resident of Venkannagudem in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district

B.Tech Graduate Identified For Using AI To Cheat TDP Leaders
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police have identified the accused, who used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Devineni Uma, thereby cheating several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bhargav, a resident of Venkannagudem in East Godavari district. According to police, Bhargav collected Rs 50,000 from a TDP leader on the pretext of securing a corporation chairman post.

Several leaders from Sathuapalli in Khammam district, including Gani Atkuru leader Edukondalu were also duped. A case has been registered by the cybercrime police, police said. The accused has not been arrested yet.

During the investigation, Bhargav’s parents revealed that they had sold property and taken loans to support his B.Tech education. They said that their son had not returned home for a year and admitted that they had lost track of him as he increasingly indulged in fraudulent activities.

The investigations have revealed that Bhargav creates apps that generate videos using a target person’s photo and voice. Bhargav has produced videos mimicking Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Uma for the scam, a police official said. While executing his plan, he avoids direct contact, often sending intermediaries to collect money, he added.

The cybercrime police said that earlier, a case was registered against Bhargav in Chilakaluripet in Guntur district. The accused was arrested in the case. Authorities and TDP leaders have urged the public to remain cautious and verify any unusual requests, especially those involving money or promises of political positions, to avoid such scams.

Read More

  1. Andhra Pradesh Businessman Duped Of Rs 1.16 Crore In Trading Scam
  2. Delhi Police Bust Digital Arrest Scam Racket; Five Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AICYBER FRAUDTDP LEADERSVIJAYAWADATDP LEADERS CHEATED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.