B.Tech Graduate Identified For Using AI To Cheat TDP Leaders
The accused, who used AI to cheat TDP leaders, has been identified as Bhargav, a resident of Venkannagudem in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district
Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police have identified the accused, who used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Devineni Uma, thereby cheating several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, officials said on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Bhargav, a resident of Venkannagudem in East Godavari district. According to police, Bhargav collected Rs 50,000 from a TDP leader on the pretext of securing a corporation chairman post.
Several leaders from Sathuapalli in Khammam district, including Gani Atkuru leader Edukondalu were also duped. A case has been registered by the cybercrime police, police said. The accused has not been arrested yet.
During the investigation, Bhargav’s parents revealed that they had sold property and taken loans to support his B.Tech education. They said that their son had not returned home for a year and admitted that they had lost track of him as he increasingly indulged in fraudulent activities.
The investigations have revealed that Bhargav creates apps that generate videos using a target person’s photo and voice. Bhargav has produced videos mimicking Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Uma for the scam, a police official said. While executing his plan, he avoids direct contact, often sending intermediaries to collect money, he added.
The cybercrime police said that earlier, a case was registered against Bhargav in Chilakaluripet in Guntur district. The accused was arrested in the case. Authorities and TDP leaders have urged the public to remain cautious and verify any unusual requests, especially those involving money or promises of political positions, to avoid such scams.
Read More