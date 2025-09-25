ETV Bharat / state

Azim Premji Turns Down Karnataka CM's Request For Allowing Public Traffic Through Wipro Campus

Bengaluru: Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji on Thursday turned down the request of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to allow vehicular movement through the Wipro campus in Sarjapur in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

"Allowing public vehicular movement on private property would not be effective as a sustainable and long-term solution. Moreover, the proposed arrangement would pose legal, governance and statutory challenges," Premji said in his reply to Siddaramaiah.

The CM on Tuesday had written to Azim Premji requesting him to allow limited vehicular traffic through the Wipro Campus to ease traffic congestion at Iblur Junction on the ORR. The CM had said such an arrangement would reduce the traffic congestion on ORR by 30%.

"Since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare, we apprehend significant legal, governance and statutory challenges in allowing public vehicles through our campus Moreover, our Sarjapur campus is a Special Economic Zone, providing services to global customers and our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance," Premji added.

However, he said his company stands committed to partnering with the State Government to find a lasting solution for Bengaluru's mobility challenges.