Azharuddin Seeks Time To Appear Before ED; New Date Set

Hyderabad (Telangana): Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin has sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on Thursday.
The ED summoned Azharuddin in a money laundering case linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
Following the plea by the former cricketer, the probe agency has issued fresh summons asking him to appear before it on October 8 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case concerns the alleged corruption and embezzlement of Rs 20 crore meant for the procurement of various items for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal including diesel generators, firefighting apparatus, and canopies.
What Is The Case?
In October 2023, the Hyderabad Police Department filed four criminal cases against Azharuddin and other former HCA employees, charging them with criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy. Subsequently, the ED filed a case to examine the money laundering angle in the matter. Later a forensic audit was also conducted in the HCA purchases.
According to a forensic assessment performed at HCA's request, funds were allegedly mismanaged and transferred to private entities between March 2020 and February 2023. Following this, Suneel Kante Bose, CEO of HCA, filed a complaint, launching the investigation.
