Azerbaijan To Deport Jharkhand's Most Wanted Gangster & Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Mayank Singh Soon

Ranchi: Decks have been cleared for the smooth extradition of Jharkhand Police's most wanted criminal Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena from Azerbaijan to India. Azerbaijan has approved the extradition of the gangster, who is currently lodged in Baku jail in Azerbaijan.

Jharkhand Police claimed the extradition would be a big success for them as hurdles in the process are over now. Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said Jharkhand Police achieved success with the help of central agencies. Based on documents and evidence gathered through central agencies and Interpol by Jharkhand ATS, the Baku High Court of Azerbaijan has approved the extradition of Mayank Singh.

Earlier, Jharkhand ATS had a big success when the lower court of Baku gave the green signal to the extradition of Mayank Singh. According to the law of Azerbaijan, Mayank was also given a chance to appeal in the higher court, but the High Court also upheld the decision of the lower court.

Big catch for ATS, Jharkhand Police

Gupta said a team of Jharkhand Police led by the SP of Jharkhand ATS will soon go to Azerbaijan and then he will be brought to India and presented in the court. The DGP said that permission has to be sought from the Jharkhand government to send the ATS team to Azerbaijan and the process has begun. As soon as permission is received, the ATS team will leave for Azerbaijan.

India already has an extradition treaty with Azerbaijan. The DGP termed the extradition a big success as he created terror in Jharkhand while sitting abroad. Gupta said that bringing Mayank to India will benefit not only the Jharkhand Police but also many other police of the state. Mayank used to handle the entire arms network as well as the financial network of deceased gangster Aman Saw. The action taken after questioning Mayank will help in destroying both the arms and financial network of Aman Saw.

First criminal from Jharkhand to be extradited

Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, a close aide of notorious gangster Aman Saw and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, will be the first criminal from Jharkhand who was arrested from abroad and will eventually extradited from Baku to India. A resident of Rajasthan, Mayank often made headlines by posting pictures of sophisticated weapons and his luxurious life on social media. After the tireless efforts of Jharkhand Police, Mayank Singh was arrested last year from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Red Corner Notice

During the last five years, Jharkhand Police did not know who Mayank Singh is. After tireless efforts, the ATS team found out that Mayank Singh is actually Sunil Meena, who is a resident of Rajasthan and is controlling criminal activities in Jharkhand while living abroad. a Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he was caught in Azerbaijan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's childhood friend

Both Lawrence and Mayank entered the world of crime together. For the last two years, he was sitting in Malaysia and working with fellow gangster Aman Saw at Lawrence's behest. Mayank Singh was the main link between Aman and Lawrence. Mayank Singh's main job was to threaten businessmen through internet calls. Mayank Singh was very active on social media and while sitting in Malaysia, he openly expressed his views about his gang through Facebook.

Identified only a year ago

Only last year, ATS came to know that Mayank Singh, who terrorised the businessmen of Jharkhand through internet calls, is actually Sunil Kumar Meena, who used to work for Saw using the pseudonym of Mayank Singh. There is hardly any businessman in Jharkhand who has not been threatened by Mayank on internet calls. Dozens of cases are registered against Mayank alias Sunil Meena across police stations in Jharkhand.

After getting total information about Mayank, a team of Jharkhand ATS pasted a notice in front of the main door of Meena's house in GDA Purani Mandi Ghadsana of Nai Mandi police station area of ​​Anupgarh district of Rajasthan. With the help of local police, ATS has also traced many movable and immovable properties of Singh. He had built a luxurious house through the money earned from criminal activities, and also bought expensive cars.