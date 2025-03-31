Molestation Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Station In UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh: A 20-year-old youth, accused of molesting a girl, allegedly died by suicide in the toilet of Tarwan police station on Sunday night.

The deceased, Sunny Kumar of a village in Tarwan, was accused of molesting a girl. He was arrested on March 29 and brought to the police station where he told the police personnel that he had go to the toilet. As he did not come out for a long time, the police personnel broke open the door and found him dead. Sunny had allegedly hung himself using his pyjama string.

Sunny's body was sent for postmortem. As soon as news of Sunny's death spread, his family members and others from the village reached the police station and create a ruckus holding the police responsible for his death.

The mob shouted slogans and damaged vehicles at the police station. Sunny's family alleged he was innocent and had been taken to the police station against rules. They demanded strict action against the culprits. Additional police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation. SP, City Shailendra Lal said Sunny was arrested on charge of molesting a girl whose father had lodged a complaint with police. "He was brought to Tarwan police station. He went to the toilet to relieve himself and died by suicide. The matter is being investigated and action will be taken after the postmortem report is received," he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).