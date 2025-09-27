ETV Bharat / state

Azamgarh Girl Dies After Father Shoots Her, Beau At Eatery

Azamgarh: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man shot his daughter and her boyfriend dead at a restaurant on the Lalganj bypass road under the Devgaon police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Friday.

Surprised, the onlookers informed the police, who took the injured duo to the hospital in critical condition, from where doctors referred them to another health facility. While the girl died, her boyfriend is undergoing treatment.

SP (city) Madhuban Kumar Singh said Aditya Singh (20) of Masirpur village and Akshara Singh (15) went to the eatery at around 1.30 pm, where her father, Neeraj Singh, suddenly turned up along with her mother. Soon, a heated argument broke out, and Neeraj brought out his licensed revolver to shoot her daughter and Aditya. After the incident, Neeraj fled from the spot.