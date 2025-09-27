Azamgarh Girl Dies After Father Shoots Her, Beau At Eatery
SP Madhuban Kumar Singh said Aditya Singh (20) of Masirpur village and Akshara Singh (15) were taken to Lalganj hospital, which referred them to Varanasi.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST
Azamgarh: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man shot his daughter and her boyfriend dead at a restaurant on the Lalganj bypass road under the Devgaon police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Friday.
Surprised, the onlookers informed the police, who took the injured duo to the hospital in critical condition, from where doctors referred them to another health facility. While the girl died, her boyfriend is undergoing treatment.
SP (city) Madhuban Kumar Singh said Aditya Singh (20) of Masirpur village and Akshara Singh (15) went to the eatery at around 1.30 pm, where her father, Neeraj Singh, suddenly turned up along with her mother. Soon, a heated argument broke out, and Neeraj brought out his licensed revolver to shoot her daughter and Aditya. After the incident, Neeraj fled from the spot.
The incident created a commotion in the eatery, and other visitors informed police about the incident. An ambulance was also called in. The seriously injured duo was taken to Lalganj hospital, which referred them to Varanasi. The girl died while being shifted to Varanasi, and Aditya is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.
"The father of the girl shot both of them with his licensed revolver. Doctors in Varanasi declared Akshara Singh dead during treatment. Aditya is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be serious," the SP added.
A case has been registered against Neeraj, based on a complaint by Aditya's family. An investigation has been launched. Although the motive behind the incident is yet to be revealed, the police have collected CCTV footage of the eatery along with evidence from the spot.
