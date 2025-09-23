ETV Bharat / state

Azam Khan Walks Out Of Uttar Pradesh Jail After Nearly 2 Years

Sitapur/Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder member Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur jail on Tuesday after nearly two years, with party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the veteran leader has "finally got justice".

Shortly after coming out of jail, Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, thanked those "who prayed for him", while the SP chief vowed to withdraw all "false cases" against the senior leader if his party returned to power in the state.

"I thank all those who prayed for me," Khan told reporters in Bareilly while en route to Rampur, his hometown.

Asked if he believed that justice had been delivered, Khan said, "I can't say that." The 77-year-old former MP also dismissed speculations about his joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). "Ask those who are making such claims," he said when asked about reports of him switching sides.

He reached his Jail Road residence in Rampur in the evening after 23 months. A huge crowd of supporters was present there to welcome him.

As soon as Khan stood near the door of his car, people started shouting 'Inquilab Zindabad'. He also waved back and accepted the greetings of his supporters.

Upon entering Rampur district border, Khan's convoy faced barricades put up by the police. Only his and his son's vehicles were allowed to proceed.

Rampur Bar Association president Satnam Singh Mattu, who visited Khan's house, said, "This is a victory for truth. Look at the huge crowd that has gathered. Can a criminal or a wrongdoer have so many people with him?"

Khan's lawyer Zuber Ahmed Khan expressed happiness on the SP leader reaching home and thanked the judiciary. He said at his age, the way Khan had to endure mental torture one after the other and the hardships of jail, even a young man would not have been able to survive after that.

Welcoming the court's order, the SP president said Khan is not only a founder member of the SP but has also played a key role in the country's socialist movement.

"Today is a moment of great joy... he has finally got justice," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow. The former chief minister alleged that "hundreds of fabricated cases" had been filed against Khan and asserted that once the SP comes to power in UP, "all false cases against Azam Khan and others will be withdrawn".

"Even journalists who have been targeted with fabricated cases will get relief," he added. Without naming anyone, Yadav alleged that the BJP government withdrew cases against its own leaders after coming to power.

"Just like they withdrew their own cases, we will do the same for those who were falsely implicated," he said, thanking the courts for granting Khan bail.

SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav rebuffed reports about Khan joining the BSP, terming them as "rumours".