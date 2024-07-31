ETV Bharat / state

Azam Khan Acquitted In Forcible Eviction Case, Remains In Jail In Other Cases

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was lodged in the forcible eviction and demolition of houses cases in 2019 when the BJP was in power in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, he was acquitted of the case but will continue to remain in jail following several other cases.

A Rampur MP-MLA court on Wednesday acquitted jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a five-year-old case related to forcible eviction and demolition of houses in the Dungarpur locality here.
Rampur(Uttar Pradesh): A Rampur MP-MLA court on Wednesday acquitted jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a five-year-old case related to forcible eviction and demolition of houses in the Dungarpur locality here.

The relief was granted in one of nearly half a dozen cases lodged in connection with this incident that occurred in 2016 when the SP was in power in Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered against Khan and five other people in 2019 when the BJP was in power.

Khan, however, will continue to remain in Sitapur prison, where he is lodged in connection with several other cases. Arguments in the case registered by one Idris were completed earlier and the judgement came on Wednesday.

Khan was called to the court but due to health problems, he attended the proceedings through video-conference. District government counsel Seema Rana said the MP-MLA court freed Khan and five others in the matter.

