Azad’s Loyalist Amin Bhat Set To Rejoin Congress In Kashmir

Srinagar: Former legislator of Jammu and Kashmir assembly and a close loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to rejoin Congress on Wednesday, which locks all chances for revival of Azad’s three years old party that he had floated after resigning from Congress.

Muhammad Amin Bhat, who was legislator from Devsar assembly constituency of Kulgam district of the Kashmir valley, confirmed to ETV Bharat that he is rejoining Congress tomorrow (Wednesday). He had resigned from DPAP on May 18. Besides Bhat, Bilal Ahmad Deva, District Development Council member from Anantnag district is also rejoining Congress, sources in Congress said.

Sources said the joining of Bhat and Deva will take place in Anantnag town in presence of Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra and Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

Bhat had won the assembly elections in 2014 from Devsar by defeating Sartaj Madni, maternal uncle of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. But lost the 2024 assembly elections from the same constituency. He had polled 6,959 votes and stood third in the tally, while the winning candidate from National Conference Peerzada Feroz had got 18,230 votes and the runner up from PDP Sartaj Madni had got 17,390 votes.

Bhat, who started his politics from Youth Congress, left the party in 2022 and joined Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) which he floated in September 2022 after resigning from Congress after 50 years in August of the same year. Within days of its launch, the DPAP split Congress as a dozen former MLAs and ministers joined it, considering Azad their “leader”. However, the party could not perform in the assembly elections, despite Azad’s all round tours and campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir UT. His politics of development could not translate into votes.

Dismayed with the future of this party, Azad in April this year dissolved all the units of his party, shut down its office in Sonwar, Srinagar. Bashir Aarif, Secretary to the Azad, the chairman of DPAP, said in a statement that all organizational wings including provincial, zonal, district, and block committees are dissolved while the chief spokesperson and other spokespersons have been relieved of their roles.

“This reorganization is part of a larger vision to rebuild and revitalize the party from the ground up. The committees would be reconstituted “in due course of time with the Chairman’s approval,” Arif had said.

Sources in Congress said that other leaders who had joined Azad will follow in the footsteps of Bhat and may rejoin Congress. “These leaders are in touch with the party leadership,” a source in Congress told ETV Bharat.