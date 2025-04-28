Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana Launched in Delhi: Benefits, Eligibility, How to Enroll - All Details Here

New Delhi: In a key development in the national capital's healthcare system, the Delhi government on Monday launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, offering free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh to citizens aged 70 years and above in the city.
Under this scheme, citizens aged 70 and above are eligible to claim free medical treatment with a yearly medical assistance of Rs five lakh. Additionally, Rs five lakh coverage will be provided under the Delhi government's scheme, making the total health cover Rs 10 lakh.
The scheme was launched at an event held in Thyagaraj stadium in the capital in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, and all the ministers and MPs of Delhi Government. The first set of Vay Vandana cards were handed out with one Ram Singh Negi, a resident of Sainik Enclave in Delhi becoming the first beneficiary.
"As age increases, the incomes becomes limited and medical expenses increase. This scheme will prove to be a strong shield for the elderly," Gupta said. Giving details of the scheme, the chief minister said that it covered a wide range of illnesses.
"This scheme will strengthen Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's resolution of a developed Delhi. Our goal is to not just provide treatment but to give respect to our elders who are the foundation of our society," Gupta said.
Slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gupta said it had "done injustice to the people because of its ego". "The previous government did an injustice by delaying this scheme in Delhi for seven years due to ego and political reasons."
Features of Vay Vandana Yojana
- Free Healthcare Services: Citizens of eligible age can utilise this scheme to eliminate the burden of healthcare expenses.
- Wide Hospital Network: Beneficiaries can access treatment at over 100 private and government hospitals under this scheme.
- Inclusive Coverage: The scheme covers a wide array of treatments from general checkups to vital surgeries.
- Cashless Treatments: The card allows for a cashless hospitalization with no hiccups.
- No Premium Costs: The scheme can be accessed without any additional payments.
Benefits of Vay Vandana Yojana
- Affordable Healthcare: Makes medical treatment less of a financial burden for the elderly.
- No Documentation Hassles: The scheme removes the need for any unnecessary documents and requires only the card.
- Accessible Across India: Every hospital across the county registered under this scheme can be accessed by the beneficiaries.
- Focus on Elderly Care: The scheme has been catered to the medical needs of the elderly.
Eligibility Criteria
- Age: Person must be aged 70 or above.
- Citizenship: Person must have an Indian citizenship.
- Ayushman Bharat Beneficiary: Person must be eligible under the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PMJAY).
How to download the Ayushman Vaya Vandhana Card
- Visit The Ayushman Vaya Vandhana Portal: Directly visit the official portal or go to the AB PMJAY website.
- Login Or Register: If you have an account and are an existing beneficiary, log in to the portal. If not, create a new account by entering your contact details, Aadhar card and age proof.
- Navigate To The Ayushman Vaya Vandhana Section: You can do this by searching "Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card."
- Download The Card: As soon as you are verified you will be able to download the card from the portal. Save it offline on your phone or print it out for a physical copy.