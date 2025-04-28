ETV Bharat / state

Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana Launched in Delhi: Benefits, Eligibility, How to Enroll - All Details Here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and other officials offfering the Scheme card to one of the beneficiaries during an event on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a key development in the national capital's healthcare system, the Delhi government on Monday launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, offering free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh to citizens aged 70 years and above in the city.

Under this scheme, citizens aged 70 and above are eligible to claim free medical treatment with a yearly medical assistance of Rs five lakh. Additionally, Rs five lakh coverage will be provided under the Delhi government's scheme, making the total health cover Rs 10 lakh.

The scheme was launched at an event held in Thyagaraj stadium in the capital in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, and all the ministers and MPs of Delhi Government. The first set of Vay Vandana cards were handed out with one Ram Singh Negi, a resident of Sainik Enclave in Delhi becoming the first beneficiary.

"As age increases, the incomes becomes limited and medical expenses increase. This scheme will prove to be a strong shield for the elderly," Gupta said. Giving details of the scheme, the chief minister said that it covered a wide range of illnesses.

"This scheme will strengthen Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's resolution of a developed Delhi. Our goal is to not just provide treatment but to give respect to our elders who are the foundation of our society," Gupta said.