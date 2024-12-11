ETV Bharat / state

Ayushman Card Made Easy For Senior Citizens In Ghaziabad: Know Application Process

People above 70 years of age can get their Ayushman card made with just their Aadhar card.

Ayushman Card Made Easy For Senior Citizens In Ghaziabad: Know Application Process
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ghaziabad: The health deparatment has introduced an easy application process for senior citizens to obtain an Ayushman card to make free healthcare benefits accessible to them in the city.

Official said that people above 70 years of age can get their Ayushman card made with just one document i.e., their Aadhar card.

Know The Process

Senior citizens can apply for Ayushman cards at various locations, including all government hospitals in Ghaziabad, Community and primary health centers in the city, public or common service centers and online portal beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

Officials Speak

“We have made the process of obtaining an Ayushman card simple and hassle-free. Beneficiaries can apply for the card using their Aadhar card, which serves as the sole document required,” Dr Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said.

"We are committed to providing healthcare benefits to all senior citizens living in Ghaziabad. Our effort is to make Ayushman cards soon for all people above 70 years of age. We urge people to come forward and take advantage of this scheme,” he said

Progress So Far

The health government intends to reach more elderly people and provide them the benefits of ABPMJAY through enhanced awareness campaigns and a simpler approach.

Since November 25, over 9,500 senior citizens were issued with Ayushman cards, with the health official saying that the campaign will continue as the the department aims to bring all senior citizens under the purview of the scheme in Ghaziabad.

Know About The Scheme

The central government’s flagship scheme—the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)—offers health insurance coverage to poor and other economically vulnerable families. This also help them financial protection against heavy burden of healthcare expenditures.

