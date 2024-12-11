ETV Bharat / state

Ayushman Card Made Easy For Senior Citizens In Ghaziabad: Know Application Process

Ghaziabad: The health deparatment has introduced an easy application process for senior citizens to obtain an Ayushman card to make free healthcare benefits accessible to them in the city.

Official said that people above 70 years of age can get their Ayushman card made with just one document i.e., their Aadhar card.

Know The Process

Senior citizens can apply for Ayushman cards at various locations, including all government hospitals in Ghaziabad, Community and primary health centers in the city, public or common service centers and online portal beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

Officials Speak

“We have made the process of obtaining an Ayushman card simple and hassle-free. Beneficiaries can apply for the card using their Aadhar card, which serves as the sole document required,” Dr Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said.