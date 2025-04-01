Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana In Odisha In A Fortnight, Says Odisha CM

Cuttak: Although it was initially slated to be launched on the occasion of Utkal Divas on April 1, 2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be implemented in the state within a fortnight.

Majhi made this announcement while addressing the state-level Utkal Divas celebrations at Satybhamapur, about 20 km from here. He said that in the coming two weeks, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (Odisha’s own health scheme) will be launched in the state, merging both schemes.

Over 3 crore 51 lakh people of Odisha will be benefitted by the schemes. Under the said schemes, free medical treatments will be available in 29,000 hospitals within the state and outside. According to sources, over 67.80 lakh 80 families will be benefited under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and 35.84 lakh families will be benefitted under the Gopanbandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. All the beneficiaries will receive a Health card.

Majhi said the state government will implement both schemes in a full-fledged manner. Although the BJP-ruled government had earlier planned to launch the scheme on April 1, along with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, the launching time was deferred by a fortnight, and the Chief Minister did not elaborate on the cause of the delay.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive cashless treatments at 29,000 hospitals nationwide. This coverage will extend to hospitals in Odisha and outside the state, offering specialised care where necessary. Majhi added that the previous BJD government had declined to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, depriving the people of the Union government scheme.

He said the scheme will benefit economically weaker sections, rural communities, and others who struggle to afford expensive medical care. While the previous BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana) covered only 900 hospitals, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be available at 29,000 hospitals.