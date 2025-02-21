Ayushman Bharat Approved By CM Rekha-Gupta-Led Delhi Cabinet; Here's How To Avail Benefits

New Delhi: In her first cabinet meeting on Thursday, Rekha Gupta, the new Chief Minister of Delhi passed a proposal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to people and the state government will provide additional cover of Rs 5 lakh for the poor.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), was not implemented in Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government and BJP had made it an issue in its poll campaigns. The saffron party had promised in its manifesto to implement this scheme and provide affordable and quality healthcare to all citizens.

The central government had launched this scheme in 2018 for the low income groups. This scheme provides heathcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Now in Delhi, health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh will be available under this scheme.

How to avail this scheme?

In order to avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, one needs go to a hospital registered under this heathcare scheme. This can be confirmed by contacting the hospital's help desk or visiting the official website of Ayushman Bharat.

The patient needs to show his/her Ayushman Bharat card or any officially issued document at the hospital's help desk. After this, the staff will confirm your eligibility, enabling you to avail cashless treatment. The claim will be processed directly by the hospital and the scheme administration.

Check eligibility online

To search for listed hospitals or check eligibility, one needs to visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat or call the helpline number. One should note that treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme is available only in hospitals registered under the scheme. Beneficiaries should ensure that their Ayushman Bharat card or related documents are updated.

As per the rules, senior citizens are eligible for AB-PMJAY even if they come under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). However, they have to opt for any one of the schemes. One cannot avail the benefits of both the schemes at the same time. Also, if you surrender your previous government health insurance card and opt for AB-PMJAY, you will not be able to revert to the old government health scheme. Private sector employees can also avail this scheme.

People aged above 70 years can avail this scheme

All senior citizens, aged 70 years or above, irrespective of their financial status, are eligible for this scheme. Aadhaar card is the sole identity proof required for enrollment in Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana for the senior citizens. Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory for enrolling and issue of Ayushman Bharat card. Senior citizens will get a separate card that can be obtained by visiting, beneficiary.nha.gov.in. Beneficiaries can start receiving treatment from the first day of enrolment as the coverage starts immediately.