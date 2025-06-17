33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Inaugurated In Delhi, CM Says Start Of Reliable Healthcare Era

New Delhi: A total of 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras were inaugurated across Delhi on Tuesday. The inauguration was done by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleagues and seven MPs and MLAs.

Gupta said the initiative marks the "beginning of a strong and reliable era of healthcare security in Delhi." Taking to her X handle, she wrote, "Today a new health revolution has started in Delhi. Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and in accordance with his public welfare thinking, 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been inaugurated."

"This is the embodiment of the service-spiritedness, visionary policies of the Central Government and the commitment and continuous hard work of our entire team, ministers and officers. Our resolve is to ensure that every Delhiite has access to affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services. This initiative marks the beginning of a strong and reliable era of healthcare security in Delhi," the CM wrote after inaugurating the AAM built behind the Delhi Bar Association office in the Tis Hazari Court complex.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Pravesh Verma inaugurated the AAM at the dispensary located at Babar Road under his New Delhi assembly constituency and the dispensary located at Sarojini Nagar and Delhi's Tourism, Development and Law Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated the AAM in Khajuri Khas of his assembly constituency, Karawal Nagar.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra inaugurated the AAM in Geeta Colony of East Delhi and Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the AAM in the old Baraat Ghar located in Gupta Enclave. Delhi's Home, Energy, Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the AAM at SS Mota Community Centre located in Janakpuri A Block. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari inaugurated AAM in B Block Yamuna Vihar and MP Praveen Khandelwal inaugurated the AAM in AP Block of Shalimar Bagh.

After forming the government in Delhi, BJP rolled out AAM while doing away with Mohalla Clinics, a flagship initiative launched by the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP-government had announced that 1139 AAMs will be set up in Delhi to provide better healthcare facilities.

In the first 100 days in power, implementation of the AAMs is a key initiative of the Delhi government. People will be able to get treatment for all diseases as well as minor surgeries at the AAMs. The 33 AAMs that were inaugurated today have been dedicated to the public.