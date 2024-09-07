ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya To Be Linked To 12 Religious Destinations, 20 AC Electric Buses Flagged Off

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): After Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, lakhs of devotees are travelling to the temple town every day to offer prayers here. In order to boost connectivity in view of the influx of devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to operate new electric AC buses for the pilgrims.

In the first phase, 20 electric AC buses will be operated from Ayodhya to around 12 cities. Pilgrims coming from across the country and abroad will be able to avail these buses.

The government's move is aimed at connecting Ayodhya with the other religious places of the state so as to make the journey of the devotees less cumbersome. The government has decided to run electric AC buses to cities and religious places located within 200 to 250 km radius of Ayodhya.

The 20 new AC buses that have been introduced will ply between Ayodhya and Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Amethi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Gonda and Barabanki.