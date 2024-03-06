Ayodhya: Shivratri Celebrations Set to Return to Ancient Kuber Tila After 20 Years

Ayodhya: The Mahashivratri festival is set to be celebrated with great pomp and happiness at the ancient Kuber Teela within the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex after 20 years. The Kuber Tila is undergoing renovations in preparation for the festivities scheduled for March 8.

The Rudrabhishek ritual (a ritual in which panchamrut is offered to Lord Shiva along with mantras), overseen by Vedic Acharya, is slated to take place at the Kubereshwar Mahadev Temple. A highlight of the celebration is the darshan of Lord Ramlala in the form of a silver statue during the occasion.

The historical significance of the Kuber Tila dates back centuries, housing an ancient Shiva temple believed to exist before the birth of Ramlala. According to the scriptures, Kuber, the god of wealth, worshipped Lord Shiva at the installation of the Shivalinga on the Tila.

The responsibility for Kuber Tila, registered with the Archaeological Survey of India, has now been entrusted to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. They are making meticulous preparations for the upcoming festival.

The festivities at Kuber Tila, which included a massive fair, were a longstanding tradition until 2005 when a ban was imposed following a terrorist attack. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, led by Dr. Anil Mishra, promises a reintroduction of these celebrations, with Maha Abhishek of Lord Shiva planned for Mahashivratri.

Harihar Yadav, a resident of Vashisht Kund, recollects the tradition initiated by Baba Late Dhanpat Ram Yadav, where Mahashivratri was celebrated with fervour, featuring a grand fair and a late-evening Shiv procession. After a pause since 2005, the locals hope for the resurrection of this cultural and religious tradition.

Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, confirms his commitment to celebrating future festivals with the same fervour, continuing the tradition of celebrations that began with the consecration of Ram Lalla.