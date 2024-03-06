Ayodhya: Shivratri Celebrations Set to Return to Ancient Kuber Tila After 20 Years

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

The Kuber Tila is historically important since it is home to a centuries-old Shiva temple that is thought to have existed before Ramlala was born. Scriptures say that when the Shivalinga was installed on the Tila, Kuber, the god of wealth, worshipped Lord Shiva.

The Kuber Tila is historically important since it is home to a centuries-old Shiva temple that is thought to have existed before Ramlala was born. Scriptures say that when the Shivalinga was installed on the Tila, Kuber, the god of wealth, worshipped Lord Shiva.

Ayodhya: The Mahashivratri festival is set to be celebrated with great pomp and happiness at the ancient Kuber Teela within the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex after 20 years. The Kuber Tila is undergoing renovations in preparation for the festivities scheduled for March 8.

The Rudrabhishek ritual (a ritual in which panchamrut is offered to Lord Shiva along with mantras), overseen by Vedic Acharya, is slated to take place at the Kubereshwar Mahadev Temple. A highlight of the celebration is the darshan of Lord Ramlala in the form of a silver statue during the occasion.

The historical significance of the Kuber Tila dates back centuries, housing an ancient Shiva temple believed to exist before the birth of Ramlala. According to the scriptures, Kuber, the god of wealth, worshipped Lord Shiva at the installation of the Shivalinga on the Tila.

The responsibility for Kuber Tila, registered with the Archaeological Survey of India, has now been entrusted to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. They are making meticulous preparations for the upcoming festival.

The festivities at Kuber Tila, which included a massive fair, were a longstanding tradition until 2005 when a ban was imposed following a terrorist attack. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, led by Dr. Anil Mishra, promises a reintroduction of these celebrations, with Maha Abhishek of Lord Shiva planned for Mahashivratri.

Harihar Yadav, a resident of Vashisht Kund, recollects the tradition initiated by Baba Late Dhanpat Ram Yadav, where Mahashivratri was celebrated with fervour, featuring a grand fair and a late-evening Shiv procession. After a pause since 2005, the locals hope for the resurrection of this cultural and religious tradition.

Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, confirms his commitment to celebrating future festivals with the same fervour, continuing the tradition of celebrations that began with the consecration of Ram Lalla.

Read More

  1. Gujarat CM Offers Prayers at Ram Temple With Speaker, Ministers; Calls It 'Emotional' Experience
  2. 'Ram Bhakt' Offers Head Hair Grown for 15 Yrs over His Vow for Ayodhya Mandir Construction

TAGGED:

MahashivratriAyodhya ShivratriAncient Kuber Tila

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.