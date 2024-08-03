Ayodhya Rape Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Swift Action Against Main Accused Moeed Khan

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, taking swift action against the primary accused in the gang-rape case of a 12-year-old girl, on Saturday, August 3, used a bulldozer to demolish a bakery owned by him.

On Saturday, Food Safety Department officials raided Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moeed Khan's bakery, seizing the items being produced and sending them for testing. The bakery was then sealed because the police suspected that the victim was gangraped at that very location.

Khan and his employee, Raju Khan, were arrested from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case on July 30. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair, Bhadarsa were present on the site with a bulldozer to ensure proper demolition.

The Chief Minister had expressed strong concerns over the issue of women's safety in the state, raising the issue of gang-rape in the state assembly, lambasting the SP for their irresponsibility and negligence. “Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP’s team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old. The SP has not taken action against him,” he said.

Police and administrative machinery swung into action and initiated the demolition after the mother of the gang rape victim in the Bhadarsa area of ​​Ayodhya met the CM. The CM assured swift and stringent action against the criminal irrespective of which party he belongs to.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Purakalandar, Ratan Sharma, and the Bhadasa outpost in-charge, Akhilesh Gupta, have been suspended for delay in filing the case and not taking prompt action against the accused. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sohawal, along with revenue officials, has begun assessing the assets of Khan.

It is to be noted that the victim is a teenager, the youngest of four sisters in the family. Her brother is only six-years-old. With her father passing away two years ago, the household is run by her mother and sisters who are daily-wage labourers.