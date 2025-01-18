Ramlala Darshan Time To Be Extended In View Of Huge Gathering At Ram Temple In Ayodhya On Mauni Amavasya And Basant Panchami

Ayodhya: In anticipation of huge congregation of devotees at Ram Temple on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, the timing of darshan of Ramlala will be extended.

While VIP darshan will be banned on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, the number of lanes for devotees will be increased at the shrine. Fast track queues will also be made available for devotees and sign boards put up at various places in the city appealing devotees to refrain from carrying luggage into the temple.

This year, Mauni Amavasya falls on January 29. On the day a large crowd will congregate at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagrag. This apart, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2 and it is being estimated that a large number of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh will arrive at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and the district administration is on alert over the large crowd thronging the city.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said since a large number of devotees will arrive at Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple, it is necessary to keep all arrangements in place. The number of people expected to visit the shrine on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami is being assessed so that seamless darshan of Ramlala can be ensured.

Dayal said the Ram Mandir has a limited capacity and a few additional queues are being made for the convenience of the devotees. Along with this, the passes for Sugam Darshan and Vishisht Darshan will be suspended on the two days. At present the time for general darshan is from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm, and it will be extended. On normal days, about 3 to 4 lakh people visit Ramlala daily. On special days, this number increases manifold.

The Divisional Commissioner said that arrangements are being made to control the crowd in the city. "We will urge people to keep their luggage at places where they stay or their vehicles before visiting the shrine for their convenience. Special arrangements have to be made on special dates. Sign boards are being installed at various places in the city for this," he said.