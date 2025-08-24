Ayodhya Scion And Ram Temple Trustee Vimlendra Mohan Mishra Passes Away At 71

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's senior trustee and scion of Ayodhya's former royal family, Vimlendra Mohan Mishra, passed away late Saturday at 71.
He had been unwell for several years and breathed his last at his residence here in Uttar Pradesh around midnight. Since early Sunday morning, a large number of people have gathered at the Raj Sadan to pay their respects.
Mishra was nominated as a permanent trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on February 5, 2020, during the announcement of the trust's formation in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides his role in the trust, Mishra was also engaged in social services and enjoyed deep respect across Ayodhya.
In addition to his contributions to the temple trust, Mishra also had a brief political career. He contested the 2009 parliamentary election from the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha constituency as a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but was unsuccessful.
Prominent leaders and members of the trust, including President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, General Secretary Champat Rai, Treasurer Govind Devgiri, Anil Mishra and Gopalji Rao, expressed condolences.
Political leaders such as former MP Vinay Katiyar, MP Awadesh Prasad, MLAs Prakash Gupta and Abhay Singh, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, and former Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay also mourned his demise. Saints and Mahants of Ayodhya, including Mahant Bindugadacharya, Mahant Kamalnayan Das, Mahant Girish Das, Mahant Ramsharan Das, Mahant Awadesh Das, and several others, paid tribute to the late royal.
Mishra's death comes after the demise of another permanent trustee, Kameshwar Chaupal, who died on February 6, 2025, in Delhi following prolonged illness.
