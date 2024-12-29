Four Main Gates Of Ram Janmabhoomi Complex To Be Named After Saints

Ayodhya: The four under-construction main gates of Ram Janmabhoomi complex will be named after the acharyas of Sanatan Dharma.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has started discussions on the matter with saints. At the same time, the construction of Ram temple is going on at a fast pace. The finishing work of the ground floor is in the final stage and the waterproofing of the idols is being carried out. Work has already started on the ground floor.

Chairman of the construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said the Trust has been requested to decide the names of the four main gates. The gates should be named after saints and the task has to completed on time so that it does not affect the construction of the temple and the crowd of devotees who will visit the temple Pratishtha Dwadashi and Maha Kumbh in the month of January. Mishra also held a meeting with office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, along with L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited functionaries.

According to sources in the temple Trust, expected deadlines have been fixed for the pending work, along with the dates for various construction work to be finished. Mishra said that a pond, named 'Pushkarini', is being built in the temple complex. Mishra said a preliminary inspection of the construction work has already been done. He added that by June next year, the construction of the six temples of Hindu saints, the pond and the one-kilometre-long 'Parkota', which connects the corridors of the temples, will be completed. Around 8.40 lakh cubic feet of stones will be used in the rampart of which 3 lakh cubic feet is yet to be installed.

Statues to be brought from Jaipur

Mishra said work on 800 metres of the rampart will be completed by June, 2025. The rampart will have six temples. The construction of the statues to be installed in the shrines is also going on at a fast pace and the Trust members will visit Jaipur to inspect the idols in the first week of January.

Flag poles to be installed soon

Ram Mandir Trustee Anil Mishra said the finishing work of the ground floor is in its final stage. The idols are ready and they are being waterproofed. At least 11 layers of the peak have been completed and the entire work will be completed by June. Flag poles have been made on the premises and will be installed soon. Lightning conductors will also be installed along with the flag poles and all the pavilions. The conductors will also be installed in the temples of the ramparts. Apart from this, the deadline to complete the work on the roads inside the temple complex, including the 'Padavesh' (shoes and slippers) place and 'Haritika Vithi' (space filled with greenery) has been set for March.

Names of guests to be finalised for Pran Pratishtha anniversary

While the construction of Saptmandapam is 70 per cent complete, the stone work will be completed by the end of February. The finishing of the Saptmandapam will be completed by March. A Pushkarni will be built in the middle of the Saptmandapam. At present, one lakh devotees visit the shrine daily. But the crowd will increase during Maha Kumbh. The names of the guests to be invited for Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi will be decided soon.