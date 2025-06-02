Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Second Pran Pratistha, A Gold-Studded Dome Becomes A Spectacle To Behold

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is witnessing a grand transformation, as a gold-plated Shikhara (Dome) has been installed ahead of the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The magnificent golden dome, which has added to the spiritual aura of the temple, became an attraction. According to the organisers, the golden Shikhara, a towering structure above the sanctum, symbolises purity, prosperity, and devotion, making the temple even more awe-inspiring for visitors.

Ram Mandir Golden Dome second Prana Pratishtha, to be held from June 3 to June 5, will mark another historic milestone in the temple’s consecration process. The glistening gold-plated Shikhara has become a spiritual spectacle, drawing devotees from across the country.

From the ground floor to the 161-foot-high peak, the authorities added new grandeur to its architectural splendour. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the idea behind the initiative was to add more shine to the Ayodhya Ram temple before the second Prana Pratishtha event on June 5.

Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that all the beautification work has been completed. The second Prana Pratishtha event of Ram Mandir began on Monday with Kalash Yatra.

In this, a large number of women reached the Ram Janmabhoomi premises with the water of the holy Saryu river in 108 urns. All these urns will be worshipped. More than 14 idols of gods will be consecrated in the Ram Mandir premises.

For this, the Prana Pratishtha will be initiated by 101 Vedic scholars from Tuesday. In the first leg, the Prayashchit Puja related to the construction of the idols will be completed. Pandit Jaiprakash and Acharya Amarnath will lead this ritual. The ritual will be performed by 11 Vedic scholars at all the temples. CCTV cameras and live screens will be installed at all places.

On Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, the Kalash Yatra began from the Saryu coast at 7:00 am. It entered the temple premises via Lata Chowk Naya Ghat Chhoti Devkali Shringarghat Bhakti Path via Dashrath Mahal Aamava Temple and Rang Mahal Temple Barrier.

The VIP passes will be canceled during Pran Pratishtha on June 5 in Ram Mandir. Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that all the Vedic scholars have reached Ayodhya. Devotees coming during the three-day ritual will be able to visit the Ram temple and offer prayers here, he said.