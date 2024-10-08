ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Diwali Celebrations: 27 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit In Ghats

Ayodhya, which is celebrating its first Diwali after Ram Mandir consecration, will have 27 lakh earthen lamps illuminating the 55 ghats here.

Published : 7 minutes ago

Published : 7 minutes ago

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ayodhya: This Diwali, Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district will be decorated with 50 quintals of flowers and Ram Lalla will wear a special dress while 27 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate the ghats.

Chinese lights are prohibited at temple premises so diyas will be used to light the ghats. An attempt will be made to recreate a scene of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after completing his exile. Thus, preparations are underway in full swing to decorate and beautify the temple in a unique manner.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said around two lakh earthen lamps will be lit in the temple as well as its premises on the occasion of Diwali and around 50 quintals of flowers will be used for the decorations.

"Preparations are being made to host the festival in a grand manner. Chinese goods and lights have been completely banned here. Deepawali will be held in a grand manner at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises this year," Rai said.

This is the first Diwali after consecration of the Ram Mandir so elaborate preparations have been made to celebrate it, he added. There are plans to create a world record with a total of 25 lakh earthen lamps while 28 lakh diyas will be used of illuminating the premises, he said.

Apart from the temple, diyas will be lit at 55 ghats including Ram ki Paidi ghat. Each lamp will have 30 ml oil and around 40 lakh cotton wicks will be used for this. A total of 32 lakh earthen lamps have been purchased for the occasion.

Nearly 30,000 volunteers are involved in hosting the grand event.

