Ayodhya Ram Mandir Diwali Celebrations: 27 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit In Ghats

Ayodhya: This Diwali, Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district will be decorated with 50 quintals of flowers and Ram Lalla will wear a special dress while 27 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate the ghats.

Chinese lights are prohibited at temple premises so diyas will be used to light the ghats. An attempt will be made to recreate a scene of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after completing his exile. Thus, preparations are underway in full swing to decorate and beautify the temple in a unique manner.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said around two lakh earthen lamps will be lit in the temple as well as its premises on the occasion of Diwali and around 50 quintals of flowers will be used for the decorations.

"Preparations are being made to host the festival in a grand manner. Chinese goods and lights have been completely banned here. Deepawali will be held in a grand manner at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises this year," Rai said.