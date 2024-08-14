ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya: Devotees Flock To Ram Temple for Sawan Jhula Mela; 3rd Phase Construction Includes Spire

Ayodhya: As lakhs of devotees flock to Ayodhya to visit their beloved Lord Ramlala during the Sawan Jhula Mela, significant progress is being made in the construction of the Ram temple. The third phase of the temple's construction has now begun, focusing on preparations for the temple’s spire, as well as the second-floor structure. The target is to complete this phase by December 31.

The construction of the Ram temple's spire will be handled by expert stone artisans. L&T, the company overseeing the temple's construction, has been coordinating with over two dozen artisans from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. These artisans will travel to Ayodhya once they receive approval from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Following the Sawan Jhula Mela, a meeting of the Temple Construction Committee and the Ram Temple Trust is scheduled. During this meeting, a detailed report on the progress of the temple’s construction will be presented. L&T will also provide updates on the spire construction.

The stones required for the work have been supplied from Rajasthan workshops. According to architect Ashish Sonpura, 60,000 cubic feet of stone will be needed for the spire. L&T has been making every effort to ensure the timely completion of the temple, with a meeting expected on August 23 and 24 to further discuss the project.